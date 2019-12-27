$280.99 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post sales of $280.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.40 million to $288.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $254.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $866.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.70 million to $877.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $964.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.88 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

BOOT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 760,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.29. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

