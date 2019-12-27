$308.10 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $308.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.73 million. Premier posted sales of $421.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 238,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,959. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

