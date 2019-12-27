$329.40 Million in Sales Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) to announce sales of $329.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. SunCoke Energy reported sales of $368.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE SXC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 366,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 155.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 182,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 392,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

