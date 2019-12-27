$46.99 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post $46.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 billion. AT&T reported sales of $47.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $181.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.13 billion to $182.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.93 billion to $185.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,812,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,289,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $285.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in AT&T by 11.1% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 49,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

