$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce sales of $68.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Repligen posted sales of $51.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $268.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.74 million to $269.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.74 million, with estimates ranging from $312.34 million to $326.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,408. Repligen has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $2,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,445,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

