$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $8.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.13 million to $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $8.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $28.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.88 million to $32.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.59 million, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $41.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 20,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

