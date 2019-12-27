$820.65 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report $820.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $842.60 million. Transocean posted sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 11,756,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,575,338. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

