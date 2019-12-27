AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended the fiscal second-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. It also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. Moreover, its shares underperformed its industry in past year. U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation on its Airlift business segment has forced the company to divest this asset. This divestment may impact its operating results, going ahead.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of AIR opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

