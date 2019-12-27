Aave (LEND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,212.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $206,212.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.05867713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave's official website is ethlend.io . Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Bibox, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

