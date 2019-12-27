Acasti Pharma’s (ACST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of ACST opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

