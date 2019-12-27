Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

