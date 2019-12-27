AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:DWMC)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0178 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

DWMC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

