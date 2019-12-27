AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 28th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UAVS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 174,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,533. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

