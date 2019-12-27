AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.7%

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.09, approximately 611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND as of its most recent SEC filing.

