Agrocoin (AGRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,188.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Agrocoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $94,188.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Agrocoin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.05940871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023856 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

AGRO is a token. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org . The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io . Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.