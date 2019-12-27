Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.55, approximately 126,048 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 104,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

