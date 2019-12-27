Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Trading Down 2.9%

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), 1,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.42 ($1.53).

The company has a market cap of $71.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of income, combined with the prospect of longer term capital growth.

