Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $6.88. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.