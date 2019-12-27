Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,675,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,628,000 after buying an additional 178,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after buying an additional 486,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after buying an additional 103,623 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 822,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,030. Allstate has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

