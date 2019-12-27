Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post $30.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $30.95 million. Alphatec reported sales of $25.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $111.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $112.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.20 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

ATEC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 160,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,929. Alphatec has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $432.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphatec by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

