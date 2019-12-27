ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

ALSMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. ALSTOM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

