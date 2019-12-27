Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Trading 7.9% Higher

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) shares shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 53,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 63,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market cap of $38.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

Altura Energy Company Profile (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

