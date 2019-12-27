Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACH. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

