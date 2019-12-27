American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

