American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 9,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,332,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 177.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,983,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,773,000 after buying an additional 4,464,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 273.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,297,000 after buying an additional 4,374,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

