AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $88.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,721 shares of company stock worth $6,656,534. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

