Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.70. DHT posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DHT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

