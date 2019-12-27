Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $100.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $95.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.86 million to $404.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.47 million, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $425.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,382,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,847 shares of company stock worth $1,939,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,324.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,491,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,160. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.