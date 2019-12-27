Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,209. The company has a market capitalization of $617.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00.

In related news, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $43,744.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,708 shares of company stock worth $387,299. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 488,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,497 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

