Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $57.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.46 million and the highest is $58.32 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $233.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.40 million to $233.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.60 million, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $246.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,414. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $45.67 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 6,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $318,551.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

