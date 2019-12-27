Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.99 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $57.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.46 million and the highest is $58.32 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $233.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.40 million to $233.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.60 million, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $246.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,414. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $45.67 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 6,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $318,551.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.