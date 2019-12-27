Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post ($0.14) EPS

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 12,212,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,159. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Insiders have bought 94,111 shares of company stock valued at $196,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

