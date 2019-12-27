Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after buying an additional 539,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,564,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 332,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. 846,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,817. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

