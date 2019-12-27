Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post $4.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $43.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 603,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.