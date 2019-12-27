Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post $4.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $43.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 603,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

