Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $27.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.87 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $144.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $150.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $139.08 million to $148.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 358,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

