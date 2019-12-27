Analysts Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $30.29

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $401,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,318 shares of company stock worth $15,197,935 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 627,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,437. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

