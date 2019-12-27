Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $171.83

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,698. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.