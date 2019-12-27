Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target at $206.70

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTW. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

WLTW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 253,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $146.35 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

