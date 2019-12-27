Andina Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) Trading Down 0.1%

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:SAMAU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

