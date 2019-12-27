Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after buying an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $713,204,000 after buying an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after buying an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after buying an additional 2,797,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

