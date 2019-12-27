Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.80). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Aptinyx by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 129,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,762. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.24.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

