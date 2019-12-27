AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.10 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AquaVenture by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

