ARB (ASX:ARB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$18.97 ($13.45) and last traded at A$18.89 ($13.40), 47,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 165,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$18.77 ($13.31).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.84.

ARB Company Profile (ASX:ARB)

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

