ArtByte Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00562084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010006 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

