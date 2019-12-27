Aryacoin Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $803,704.00 and $14,631.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001086 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,332,841 coins and its circulating supply is 118,032,853 coins. Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

