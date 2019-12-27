ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.49, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.80.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

