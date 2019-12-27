Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aspen Aerogels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ASPN stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $201.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

