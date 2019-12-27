Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,958.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $662,979.00 and $1,958.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,978,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.