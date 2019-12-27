Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.28) on Monday. Avon Rubber has a one year low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,125.20 ($27.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $667.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,669.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 13.89 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $45,784 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.