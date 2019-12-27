Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. Banco Macro reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMA. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMA traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 1,142,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

