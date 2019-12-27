Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.96

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.96 and traded as high as $56.91. Banner shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 4,417 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 104,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Banner by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

